Ask Storm Team 11: How do computer models work?



Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Chris Darnell who asked: “How do computer models make a forecast?

First, observations and data showing the current state of the atmosphere have to be inputted into computer software with sophisticated mathematical equations. It then spits out a solution suggesting what’s to come. In other words, a weather-related computer model shows its simulation of the atmosphere.

The key is we need the most accurate collection of data right now to get the most accurate forecast. The more we put in, the better the information will be coming out.

There are thousands of observations taken around the world in addition to real-time satellite data and all this information flows into our weather models.

However, there are plenty of empty spaces without much data such as the Sahara Desert, South America and the North Pole, which is where many weather systems originate.

Those gaps can lead to big discrepancies and effects with how computer models handle the weather pattern because the models have to do some guess work. A few different models can have a few very different solutions.

While the errors have been reduced over the years, we still have a long way to go. That’s why it’s our job to analyze the data with the help of various computer models and our own experience at Storm Team 11 to craft the most accurate forecast possible.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!