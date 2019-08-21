Asheville man arrested after allegedly setting another man on fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after being suspected of lighting another man on fire in Asheville on Tuesday.

UPDATE: ‪Robert Charles Austin was taken into custody by Asheville Police early this morning. —-//-Asheville Police… Posted by Asheville Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

According to the Asheville Police Department, Robert Charles Austin, 66, of Asheville, was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he is suspected of starting a fire that severely burned a 58-year-old man.

WLOS reports authorities say the victim was doused with an accelerant and set on fire. The victim was burned so badly he was taken to the hospital and last listed as being in critical condition.

Austin is believed to be homeless, and authorities said he frequented the area near the Veterans Restoration Quarters on Tunnel Road.

APD is also seeking two potential witnesses, who are not suspects in the case. The potential witnesses were driving a white GMC Sierra pickup truck and a silver Jeep Liberty.