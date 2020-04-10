As Gov. Lee leaves school questions unanswered, the state board changes policy amid the pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School districts across the region are waiting to determine the next steps for the remainder of the school year.

“The sooner we can get some answers, or some direction then we can respond to all those questions that are unknown,” said Bristol, Tn. City Schools Interim Director Dr. Annette Tudor. “We can’t reschedule graduation until we know whether we can have it or not.”

Today- the state Board of Education joined superintendents on a conference call – telling them rules and policies have been changed because of the extended closure to minimize any negative impact on students and teachers.

“The state Board of Education took action on their rules and policies today to make sure that changes were implemented and voted on to be sure that no-one would be negatively impacted,” Tudor said.

She explained that teacher evaluations that hadn’t been completed for the semester won’t be need to be done and that standardized testing had been waived. But there was concern about graduating seniors.

“We can give them chances to make up work, seniors will only have to have 20 credits to satisfy the state requirements instead of the 22,” said Dr. David Cox, the Director for Sullivan Co. Schools.

The board also mandating that students’ final grades not be lower than what was on the March 20th report but giving them the option to improve that grade.

The state board’s emergency rules – a relief to administrators who’ve been focused getting curriculum and even food to their students at home.

“The actions that the state board took are helpful, none of us know how much longer that we will be not in school but we’ve learned a great deal, we’ve had people work very hard,” said Cox.

But right now districts are just trying to make it day by day before making any adjustments to events like graduation.

“As we get closer to time to have to make those calls and we’ll make those decisions- maybe push things back into the next month but it’s really important for us to celebrate this group of seniors and to do it the best way we can,” said Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett.

However- they are worried about the impact this could have on the next year.

“We will adjust and pace our curriculum for next year so that those topics are covered at the beginning of the next grade level or the beginning of the next course to prepare those students for the new material,” said Tudor.

Districts across the region are collaborating to get through the tough times.

“17 school districts in the first region communicate weekly and collaborate and share resources, particularly in Sullivan county. We’ve worked very hard to be aligned with Kingsport and Sullivan County Schools in terms of our communications and our operations,” Tudor said.

It’s not just something school leaders in the Tri-Cities are dealing with. Across the nation- all school officials are working through the same issues.

“I don’t know of any states that have students that are in their school buildings still working…I feel like that you could leave here if you were to go somewhere else you could be on level footing with anyone else because they’re in the same boat as us,” said Barnett.

Gov. Bill Lee’s mandate to close schools lasts until April 24th. Right now, there is no word on if that will be extended.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Lee leaves stay-at-home order, school closings questions unanswered

“I appreciate that our governor has not made that call yet if there is a prospect that we could come back to school, even for a short period of time,” Tudor said. “And I appreciate the fact that he’s looking at whatever data he has available.”

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.