Arrest made on reckless runaway driver

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department made an arrest Saturday morning after a driver evaded arrest and was recklessly driving.

According to a release from JCPD, the driver, identified as Patricia G. Duenaz, fled the seen after an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The release states that after the traffic stop was discontinued, Duenaz continued to drive recklessly in a downtown park through pedestrian areas. Officers then arrested the suspect after she crashed the vehicle and attempted to run on foot.

Duenaz is currently being held at Washington County Detention Center.