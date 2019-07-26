Around the Town: Virginia Higlands Festival, Greene County Fair, Hazard Fest and more!

You can put on a lot of miles getting from one event to the next this weekend.

News Channel 11’s Amy Lynn hits the road to show you all that is happening around the town.

Virginia Highlands Festival

In the heart of Abingdon, a massive event kicks off today! It’s A Ten-day summer festival with more than 200 events. It is the 71st Virginia Highlands Festival!

The events kick off Friday night with live music beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. Don’t miss the parade on Saturday, plus the antique market, arts and crafts, Creeper Trail ride, and a fine art exhibit.

There’s also live Celtic music Saturday night! It is a 10-day celebration of Southwest Virginia heritage, and it continues through August 4th.

Greene County Fair

Speaking of 70-year traditions, here’s another one: the Greene County Fair has been going strong for years! The gates opened on Monday, and events and fun continue through Sunday.

Over the weekend, you can enjoy carnival rides, concerts, fair food and games, a demolition derby and a live version of Family Feud. It’s all happening at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Tannery Knob at Twilight

Grab your helmet and bike and get ready for Tannery Knob at Twilight!

East Tennessee’s newest favorite trail system takes on a whole new level of cool once the sun goes down! Add in some great fireworks from the Johnson City Cardinals stadium below, and you’ve got a one of a kind mountain biking experience fit for the whole family!

Lights and helmets are required. The ride starts at 8:00 and fireworks typically go off around 9:30.

Cooks and Books

There’s a fun event in St. Paul, Virginia called Cooks and Books.

More than a dozen authors are taking part in this year’s gathering. It’s happening from 6 – 8 pm at the Farmers Market Pavilion in St. Paul, Va. Saturday.

The event showcases local and regional food dishes, wines and beers, as well as local and regional authors.

Hazzard Fest

They were just the good ole boys, never meaning no harm.

If that line has you jamming to the theme song, you need to head to Rogersville to celebrate 40 years of the Dukes of Hazzard, and they’ll be there!

Tickets are available for a meet and greet at the Rogersville City Park, plus a car show, concert, vendors and even a pro wrestling event in Rogersville on Saturday at Hazzard Fest.

TN Tax-Free Holiday

You may want to cut out some time this weekend to make a shopping run!

It’s back to school time, and this weekend is Tennessee’s Tax-Free Holiday! No sales tax from now until Sunday on all things back to school, including clothing, supplies and computers! Certain exclusions apply.

Back-to-School Party

Also happening this weekend, the Mall at Johnson City is hosting a back-to-school party on Saturday.

There will be food trucks, games and more at the mall on Saturday afternoon.

For even more events happening around the area, visit our Community Calendar on our website.