Around the Town: Fun Fest 2019, Highland Games and more!

It is a “get ready, get set, go!” kind of weekend!

From crazy races to outdoor dramas to car-crushing action! How’s that for a weekend rundown!

Fun Fest 2019

We begin here in Kingsport with Fun Fest!

It’s a huge festival with an incredible amount of activities and events.

Friday night, the big parade kicks off at 6:30 in downtown Kingsport with floats, marching bands, fire trucks and lots and lots of candy!

Then on Saturday, everything from a crazy boat race to the kids fishing derby to the Crazy 8’s Run Saturday night, Fun Fest continues all the way through next week and weekend in Kingsport.

Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

To hear the unmistakable sounds of bagpipes, you’ll want to head to the mountains.

Grandfather Mountain will be packed with activity for the 64th Annual Highland Games!

People come from all over the world for this annual event, and it is a must see!

The largest gathering of Scottish clans in the world, it is a sight as they compete in seven different athletic events, including the caber toss.

The events continue through the weekend.

Sunflower Festival

Now to Mountain City as they celebrate 15 years of Sunflower Festival Fun!

Arts, craft, food, live music and entertainment are guaranteed! You can expect fun for the whole family!

Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Main Street in Mountain City.

Liberty! at Sycamore Shoals

History comes to life here in the Fort Watauga Amphitheatre at Sycamore Shoals State Historical Area in Elizabethton.

It is the official outdoor drama of the state of Tennessee – Performances of “Liberty!”

The Saga of Sycamore Shoals is now underway.

It’s the 41st season of Libert: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals. Watch as local performers portray the significant history of Sycamore Shoals during the late 18th century.

Performances for the next three weekends run from Thursday through Saturday evenings beginning at 7:30.

Beef ‘o’ Brady’s Monster Truck Madness at BMS

Rev up those engines! It’s Monster Mayhem at BMS!

The cars are already lined up, ready to be crushed by huge monster trucks!

The kids love this event!

Hear the roar of 2,000-horsepower engines as eight of the most destructive monster trucks will unleash their inner beast!

It is Beef ‘o’ Brady’s Monster Truck Madness!

Watch as they compete in both in racing and in freestyle!

For even more events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend, check out our Community Calendar on our website.