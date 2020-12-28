‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ Suspect in Loudon County manhunt charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect in a Loudon County manhunt is now charged with four counts of attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office. The manhunt continues for the suspect law enforcement calls “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Authorities said they are searching for Devin Damascus McGuire, 31, in the Hirst Circle area outside of Lenior City, in the northern area of the county.

The sheriff’s office describes McGuire as a black male, 6-foot-1 inches tall, and weighing about 240 pounds.

“We have launched a large scale ground and air search for this individual.”, said LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “The individual that we are searching for is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous. We are utilizing resources from Loudon County, Knox County and Blount County Sheriff’s Offices, the Lenoir City Police Department and air support from both the Knox County SO and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.”

Davis said McGuire is charged with 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing a gun at officers, and one count of aggravated kidnapping of a woman.

The incident began Sunday, when Lenior City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle with a woman inside that reportedly had active warrants and that she did not stop when officers flashed blue lights.

Davis said McGuire was is in the vehicle with the woman, leaned out of the passenger side of the vehicle, and opened fire on Lenior City officers and Loudon County deputies at two different times with an AR15 during the pursuit. Davis said no officers were injured but some of the vehicles in the pursuit took gunfire.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, Davis said McGuire exited the vehicle, dropped the weapon and ran from officers.

At this time, Davis said Knox County, Blount County and Tennessee Highway Patrol are searching for McGuire. Two helicopters, K9 teams and a bloodhound are also assisting in the search.

The woman, who was in the vehicle, has not been identified at this time and was taken into custody, according to Davis. She is being interviewed by detectives.

Davis urged people to stay inside during the search as crews comb through the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.