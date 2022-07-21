MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man, presumably armed, who fired a shot at a Mt. Pleasant police officer is still on the run in Maury County.

It all started around 9 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when a Mt. Pleasant police sergeant attempted to pull over a pick-up truck.

The driver took off, and there was a short pursuit.

At some point, police say the driver pointed a gun out the truck’s sliding rear window and fired one shot at the officer.

“And at that time, he seen a flash, heard a boom, like a gunshot,” said Detective Ray Odom.

Thankfully, neither the officer nor his cruiser were hit.

A short distance down the road, the driver rolled his truck. Another motorist who happened upon the crash scene called 911 while checking on the driver.

While on the phone with 911, the suspect indicated he thought he had a broken rib, and then, he ran into the woods, jumping a fence.

Motorist: “He says he has a broken rib, and it seems like he is running from the scene.”

Dispatcher: “He is running?”

Motorist: “I would definitely say he is driving under the influence.”

Authorities searched the vicinity, even launching a drone, but the suspect managed to escape capture.

Due to darkness, high humidity and the large search zone, officers called off the search.

The witness told authorities he did not see a gun on the man as he ran away, but investigators said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators told News 2, a firefighter who worked the crash spotted the man in the area, early Thursday morning.

By the time officers arrived, he disappeared again.

Police describe the suspect as a white man. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.