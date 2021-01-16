Appalachian Peace Education Center remembers Martin Luther King Jr. in 34th annual celebration

FILE – In this April 3, 1968 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn. The following day King was assassinated on his motel balcony. In a new memoir, “My Life with the Kings: A Reporter’s Recollections of Martin, Coretta and the Civil Rights […]

(WJHL) — Amid continued civil unrest in the United States, an organization strives to commemorate a peaceful activist who rooted for civil rights and change throughout the 1950s until his assassination in 1968.

There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. aimed to spark inclusivity and racial justice among all Americans in an era when racial segregation in schools, businesses and other public spaces persisted.

The Appalachian Peace Education Center honored King’s memory Saturday in a virtual ceremony with music, prayer and reflection in an effort to celebrate his life and work.

Participants recited submitted essays from local students, participants joined in song and the APEC presented its annual Peace and Justice Aware.