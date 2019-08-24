Appalachian League team promotions tonight in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night football might be back, but don’t forget about all the great baseball in the area!

Tonight is a night of promotions at the Appy League games in our region, and they include everything from fireworks and bobbleheads to lightsabers!

Johnson City Cardinals

The Cardinals host the Bristol Pirates for the second time in their three-game series, and everyone should come out to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for Star Wars night!

The first 1,000 fans in the park will receive a free lightsaber, thanks to TVA Credit Union and local broadcasters, including News Channel 11.

STAR WARS NIGHT IS FINALLY HERE!!



It's Star Wars night presented by Citi! Be one of the first 1,000 fans to receive a free lightsaber courtesy of @tvacreditunion, @993thex, @WJHL11, & @news5wcyb! Don't miss out on an opportunity to meet some of your favorite characters! pic.twitter.com/s0wjMRpv7A — J.C. Cardinals (@JC_Cardinals) August 24, 2019

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the Cardinals will be wearing Star Wars-themed jersey that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the United Way.

Costumes are welcome!

Elizabethton Twins

The Elizabethton Twins will be hosting the Danville Braves for tonight’s game at 6:30!

The first 750 fans to the park will receive a free Ray Smith bobblehead.

Guess what day it is!!

Ray Smith Bobblehead day!

Gates Open at 5:30

Game Starts at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/89wPAvXS8q — Elizabethton Twins (@ETwinsBaseball) August 24, 2019

After the game, be sure to enjoy the complimentary fireworks show!

Greeneville Reds

It’s a night for bobbleheads in the Tri-Cities!

The Reds will host the Princeton Rays at Pioneer Park tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The first 750 fans through the gates will receive a Yasiel Puig bobblehead!

Tonight. ⬇️



Yasiel Puig Bobblehead Giveaway. 🕴



First 750 fans through the gates! 😏



Game starts at 6:30. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/unMsGAKXGK — Greeneville Reds (@greenevillereds) August 24, 2019

Kingsport Mets

The Kingsport Mets are taking on the Bluefield Blue Jays starting at 6:30!

The first 500 fans in the park will receive a free Jeff McNeil bobblehead.

Tonight is also K-Mets Kid’s Club Night, so all members get in free! All kids 12 and under in attendance can join Slider for a post-game Fun Run around the bases!