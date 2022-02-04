Appalachian Farm Expo returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Farm Expo will return to Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be farming exhibits, vendors, contests and live music for everyone to enjoy.

“If you’d like to learn more about farming, putting in a raised bed garden, how to deal with rainwater, bee pollinators, those types of things, we want to be the place that you can learn a lot about all kinds of different aspects of farming,” said event coordinator Jamie Jackson.

The Expo aims to teach the community more about farming and gardening with agricultural experts being on-site to answer any questions.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and children 12 and under will be admitted for free.