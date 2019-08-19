Appalachian Fair begins Monday at Gray Fairgrounds

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair gets underway at the Gray Fairgrounds today.

The fair was recently voted “Favorite County and Regional Fair in East Tennessee” by readers of The Tennessee Magazine and is preparing to open up for the 2019 season.

The Appalachian Fair will be held at the Gray Fairgrounds off Exit 13 on I-26.

It kicks off Monday, August 19 and continues through August 24.

Organizers say this year it will feature new rides on the midway and a new interactive butterfly exhibit.