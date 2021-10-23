Appalachian Classic Band Competition held for the first time at new West Ridge High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 36th annual Appalachian Classic Band Competition took place at its new location at West Ridge High School on Saturday.

The competition which features 11 bands used to be held at Sullivan Central High School, but for the first time, it took place at the new West Ridge High School.

The West Ridge Wolves band got the opportunity to perform alongside the East Tennessee State University Bucs band.

Band Director of Appalachian Classic Chris Smithson said, “It gives these guys an opportunity to display the things they have been working on. They get really good feedback from the judges hopefully improve their programs and they can represent their communities.”

Along with seeing the bands perform visitors were also able to tour the grounds of the newly built West Ridge High School.