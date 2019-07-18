Appalachia, Va. police officer charged for indecent liberties with a child

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL ) – A town of Appalachia police officer is facing charges following an investigation by Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office.

According to the Virginia State Police, Benjamin Roger Lawson, 46, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship.

He is being held without bond.

According to Lt. Justin Shoffner, with the Appalachia Police Department, Lawson was arrested last night following an investigation by VSP.

It is unclear when Lawson will appear in court.