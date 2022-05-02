AP Top Headlines

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
82°
Johnson City
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Investigations
Search for Summer Wells
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Tennessee
Virginia
Crime
Justice for Evelyn
Election Results: All Counties
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus
National
Tri-Cities Original
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Top Stories
Road resurfacing to impact traffic in Elizabethton
Coalition for Kids strives for lasting impact
Video
THP: Motorcyclist killed in US 421 crash
JC to get 3 more large murals this summer
Video
Weather
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
ASHLEY Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Tails and Paws
Sports
The Big Game
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Masters Report
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Jr. Chef Recipes
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Tri-Cities Best
Destination Vacation
Veterans Voices
Solstice Starz
Open Road
Trail Team 11
Just for Kids
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Programming Changes Coming Soon
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Top Headlines
Gov. McMaster renominated as Democrats vie to oppose …
Top AP Top Headlines Headlines
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s …
Top Palestinian envoy to Israel says cooperation …
Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists
Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national …
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA …
Trending Stories
THP: Motorcyclist killed in US 421 crash
Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter injured in fatal studio …
Judge orders couple to leave North Knoxville home
Witness: Fight over food led to Greeneville stabbing
Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake
Guy Fieri visits his new restaurant in Pigeon Forge
Road resurfacing to impact traffic in Elizabethton
JC to get 3 more large murals this summer
Mixed-use development plans halted in Boones Creek
VOTE: Who has the best burger in the Tri-Cities?
Don't Miss
VOTE: Who has the best burger in the Tri-Cities?
Private investigators plan search for Summer Wells
NECX worker assaulted by inmate blames understaffing
Tennessee Hills Brewstillery voted Best Local Brewery
Father of killed Emory & Henry student files lawsuit
DBHS grad chooses positivity after paralyzing accident
Advocate wants Mount Carmel officer fired over shooting
Trail Team 11: Osborne Farm
Teacher under investigation for ‘possible child abuse’
Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop
Vote: Which Tri-Cities Brewery is the best?
ETSU paid at least $600K for Miranda Lambert concert
View All Don't Miss