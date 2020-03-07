Annual Kingsport Book Fair runs through Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people made their way to the annual Kingsport Book Fair so far this weekend.

The fair offers thousands of books of all varieties, and for all ages. It runs until Sunday at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

Books start at just 25 cents and go up to about $3.

Proceeds benefit Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport. Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs.

Organizers say people travel to the fair from across the region because of the great deals.

“We have cheap and unique finds. And old stuff, people find old stuff here that they can’t find anywhere else. If you’ve found an author you like and he or she wrote a while ago, we’ve got a lot of James Michener, Nora Roberts or Danielle Steel, we have Danielle Steel forever! But we have a lot of non-fiction too,” says organizer Gail Preslar.

Sunday is another bargain day for the book fair; books are half-priced or you can purchase a $10 bag and fill it up with as many books possible.

The fair closes at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. It is open from 12:45 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.