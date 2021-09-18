Annual Brewfest returns to Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn (WJHL) – The Farm & Food Education Center Rural Resources hosted its annual Brewfest Saturday.

There were a plethora of brew taps and food trucks for locals and visitors to enjoy.

“We’re certainly happy to present this to the community and to help out this non profit,” said Rushbakshi Bakshi & Jerry Anderson, Organizers of Rural Resources. “Hopefully next year’s event is going to be bigger and better, more food trucks, different selections of beer, and lots more people.”

Organizers announced that the brewfest will be back September 2022.

