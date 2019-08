WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Animal shelters across the country are hoping to clear out their cages by sending pets to loving homes.

Clear the Shelter adoption events are being held locally at the Sullivan County and Washington County/Johnson City animal shelters.

Today is National Clear the Shelter day. This event will be going on at shelters all across America. Please come visit… Posted by Washington County, TN Animal Shelter on Saturday, August 17, 2019

You can adopt a dog from the Blountville shelter for $10, and cats are available for $5.

In Washington County, all adult dogs are $35, while all cats can be adopted for $10.