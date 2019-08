(CNN) – Anheuser-Busch is launching a spiked seltzer under its Natural Light brand.

The company says Natty Light Seltzer is priced about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

It will be available in a 24-can pack with each one at about 130 calories and 6% alcohol by volume.

It comes in two flavors: “Black Cherry and Lime” and “Mango and Peach” and should be widely available in the united states in a few weeks.