Anakeesta’s “Legend of Hallow Mountain” set for Halloween fun and frights

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) A brand new attraction in Gatlinburg is bringing Halloween fun and frights to the Smoky Mountains.

“The Legend of Hallow Mountain” has taken over the outdoor, family theme park “Anakeesta” until November 2.

After dark, thrill seekers will find Anakeesta’s popular Vista Gardens transforms into the brand new Hallow Mountain Graveyard, where the un-dead rise and try to escape, so the “legend” goes.

Chainsaws, blood-curdling screams, zombie encounters and the fear of what’s lurking on the dark mountainside should make your pulse pound.

For the graveyard attraction, only those ages 12 and up will be allowed in this specially-designed area for an intense and realistic scare. The final graveyard tour begins at 11 p.m.

However, Anakeesta is home to fun for the whole family and offers a variety of Halloween activities, crafts, games movies and more for all ages.

Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, Anakeesta will stay open late on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, taking Halloween excitement to new heights – both for families and those who want to be totally terrified.

Visit Legend of Hallow Mountain during extended hours at no additional charge. Guests who purchase admission tickets to visit the mountaintop after 6 p.m. can return for free the following day.

Tickets can be purchased in person or on their website.

Autumn at Anakeesta and Hallow Mountain are included in the cost of Anakeesta general admission. Zombie Ziplining requires an additional ticket purchase as does the Haunted Rail Runner Coaster.