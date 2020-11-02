An unlikely friendship | Abandoned pot-bellied pig finds new life at Unicoi animal shelter

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) Walk the halls of the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, like most other shelters, and plenty of dogs and cats looking for forever homes will catch your eye. But, it is one non-traditional animal that is making waves as the new addition to the shelter’s family.

A pot-bellied pig named “Piggy Bundy” is roaming the halls and forming a special bond with the shelter’s director Kevin King, who calls it an “unlikely” friendship.

“All the backwards ones like me, because I’m backwards too,” said King with a laugh.

In his time as shelter director, King has come across hundreds if not thousands of unwanted and abandoned animals; but, none quite like his new best friend.

The shelter typically does not deal with wild animals like Piggy Bundy.

For this special pig, they had to make an exception.

“I never wanted a pig, I didn’t care about interacting with a pig, but once I started messing with her we started building a relationship and it went from there,” said King.

After Piggy Bundy and another pig were abandoned and left for dead, the shelter feared the worst. They found the later of the two pigs was killed.

“They kept getting out of their fenced area and they were just turned loose and the people left them,” said King.

Which is why he trapped Piggy Bundy and made her temporary home at the shelter, giving the animal a safe place to be and a belly full of food.

It is a relationship that took time at first, as it was not love at first sight.

“She was extremely terrified, didn’t understand human touch or anything like that. If you touched her early on she would start squealing and screaming and try to run from you,” said King.

Soon, King would come to realize his love for this new-found pig. He discovered the best way to win her over was with her favorite snack, tortilla chips.

“She will stand on her hind legs for them and climb up on things and constantly wants them,” said King.

Piggy Bundy and King are quite the duo. He takes her on walks around the shelters, feeds her behind the welcome counter, and takes her on long drives where she can listen to some of her favorite 80s rock music.

“We spend a lot of time together. She is very sassy and sweet at the same time. She can be loving. It’s been eye opening for how smart she is. She is extremely intelligent,” said King.

This special bond has resulted in a forever home for Piggy Bundy, with King. He has been raising money to build an enclosure for her at his home complete with air conditioning and all the modern-day comforts a pig could ask for.

And of course, plenty of tortilla chips.