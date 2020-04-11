An Easter without an egg fight: The end of a 196-year-old streak

STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many events, including weddings, graduations, and baby showers. One cancellation in particular, though, ended a 196-year streak on Peter’s Hollow Road.

This year would’ve marked the 197th annual Peter’s Hollow egg fight, a generations’ old feud among friends and neighbors that began in the early 1800s.

Norman Peters, 77, doesn’t remember an Easter without an egg fight; he recalls bringing the event indoors during snowstorms and rain but never has there been a time the egg fight has been canceled entirely until the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve seen an egg fight go on way after dark,” Peters said. “And I’ve also seen it snow on Easter, and when it got down to the bottom competition, everybody would move into the house and fight to get out of the weather. So, there have been a lot of memories with it, you know.”

Although the Easter tradition didn’t get the chance to reach its 200th consecutive year, Peters realizes that it’s one of many events that has either been canceled or postponed.

“It’s just like all the other things that’re getting canceled,” Peters said. “It’s so important to many people, but it’s just something that’s gotta be, and we hate it, but we’re looking forward to next year. If we’re all living, and this thing gets gone, we can get back to some kind of normal again, you know

“It is sort of depressing, though, not to see people here on Easter,” he said.

The egg fight in the Stoney Creek community began when two farmers feuded over whose eggs had the hardest shell almost 200 years ago. The feud always remained friendly and acted as a catalyst for the event that a handful of community members don’t remember an Easter without.

Participants sit in a circle with six hard-boiled eggs, preferably ones harvested at home for a tougher shell. Two people hit their eggs together, and whoever is left with an intact shell advances to the next egg.

Peters expects that the egg fight will go on next year, as it has so many times before. He said they welcome anyone and everyone to join the feud and fun on Easter.