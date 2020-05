KARACHI, Pakistan (CNN) – A U.S. official said an American was onboard the plane that crashed in Pakistan on Friday.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight went down in Karachi.

The airline’s CEO says 99 passengers and crew members were on board. At least 97 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage.

Investigators have not released any details about the now missing American.

A state department official says they are working with their staff in Pakistan to monitor the situation.