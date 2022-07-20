JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County residents saw a large plane circling overhead Tuesday night, sparking questions and concerns as to what was wrong.

At 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night, American Airlines Flight 1849 took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) after a weather delay.

Shortly after takeoff, American Airlines spokespersons said the Airbus 321 Twin-Jet aircraft began experiencing a potential mechanical issue.

To avoid hazardous weather ahead and drop weight, the plane began circling over the Appalachian Mountains, where it was seen by the residents of Mountain City.

After several loops through the area, the 190-person flight returned to CLT where it landed and taxied to the gate under its own power.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers delayed by the incident were provided hotel stays overnight. The specific Airbus aircraft was taken out of service for an inspection by American Airlines maintenance crews.

Wednesday morning, AA flight 1849 re-departed CLT on a different craft around 9:45 to fly its route to Portland, Oregon.