Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Summer Wells of Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a state-wide Amber Alert for Summer Wells, a 5 year-old who was reported as missing from Rogersville at 7 p.m. last night.

An Endangered Child Alert was released Tuesday night, and FBI investigators are participating with search crews.

The alert details are as follows:

Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Wells is 3-feet tall, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

Emergency crews are searching for Summer Wells around Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community.

