WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby has been safely located.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the search for Ashby’s abductor, Jashar R. Ashby, 21, is continuing.

Jashar R. Ashby (Virginia State Police)

The AMBER Alert for Raequon was issued early Thursday morning in Warren County.

Jashar was suspected to be driving a red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a Virginia license plate reading VTR 8376.