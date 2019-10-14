Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

VIGIL PLANNED

Apostle Wanda Stephen, of Jesus Real Ministry Church in Birmingham, has arranged a vigil for Kamille. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Tom Brown Village, where she was last seen. Family members tell CBS 42’s Michael Clark they plan to attend.

Search crews will be canvassing near Tom Brown Village as well as the area where the vehicle was found in Center Point Sunday night.

10:30 a.m.

SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST DETAINED

In a press conference Monday morning, Birmingham Police confirmed they have detained a second person of interest in Kamille’s abduction. The Toyota Sequoia believed to be involved in the 3-year-old’s abduction was found near Center Point Sunday night, where the two individuals were taken in for questioning. It does not appear that they have any connection to her family.

There is no new information on Kamille’s location, and the Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states.

Watch the press conference:

Missing 3-year-old 'Cupcake' Kidnapping investigation press conference BREAKING UPDATE: Birmingham Police give update on the investigation into a kidnapped 3-year-old, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/35Is7ei Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, October 14, 2019

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.