Amazon is hiring delivery associates in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Amazon is looking for delivery associates in the Bristol, Va. area.

Amazon partner, Strategic Growth Logistics Virginia, is looking to hire drivers with strong customer service skills.

Greg Depriest, Owner of SGLV says that he has had a great response to the job posting already and his company hopes to hire at least 80 to 100 workers between now and Christmas.

DePriest also said that he is hiring for delivery associate positions along with another company, in total, they are hoping to fill 160 to 200 jobs.

The job posting which can be found by clicking here, states that the jobs pay between $16.50 to $18.00 per hour.

Those who are interested can apply online using the, found here, and must be 21 years of age or older.

Full-time, as well as part-time and seasonal opportunities, are available.

Depriest recently moved back to the Tri-Cities from the Texas area and he said that he believes the Tri-Cities is ‘one of the better places to do business’.