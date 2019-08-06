Altercation leads to panic, reports of shooting in Walmart on Burbank

This article has been updated to reflect Sherrif Sid Gautreaux’s statement that no shooting incident occurred at the Burbank Walmart.

UPDATE 4:34 PM:

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said “a shooting incident did not occur” at the Walmart on Burbank on Tuesday.

UPDATE:

Burbank is now open. Still no word on whether the shooter has been found yet. pic.twitter.com/tiWI5eTcmS — Kara St.Cyr (@karastcyrlsu) August 6, 2019

UPDATE:

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said during an afternoon news conference that two individuals got into an argument inside the Walmart on Burbank Dr.

The argument led to both individuals firing handguns at each other by the customer service desk.

According to Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, an innocent bystander was struck twice.

Victim was a 42-year-old white male. There was not a deputy on scene at the time of the shooting. — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) August 6, 2019

Gautreaux said the bystander was taken in a private car to a hospital and that individual is in stable condition.

One suspect is in custody, one is still at large. The suspect still at large was "a black male in a black shirt with black shorts." Both guns were handguns. — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) August 6, 2019

Suspect left in a light colored Sedan. — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) August 6, 2019

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released this statement on Tuesday afternoon:

Today, a shooting at a Walmart on Burbank Drive in the southern part of the City-Parish caused a brief panic for shoppers still on edge after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend. It was a dispute between two people that escalated into careless violence. The incident is still under investigation. An innocent bystander did go to the hospital with a gunshot wound but no other injuries have been reported. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies, Baton Rouge Police, Louisiana State Police, St. George Firefighters and EMS responded immediately and secured the scene. The incident is alarming but we will not let fear control our community.

Our Kara St. Cyr is at the RaceTrac convenience store across the street.

Walmart employees are gathered inside a gas station across the street to get away from the store. They’ve been told to stay here until further notice. pic.twitter.com/5a1dovMzrc — Kara St.Cyr (@karastcyrlsu) August 6, 2019

Police have blocked off Burbank after a shooting broke out at Walmart. Police are still looking for the shooter. @wgmbfox44 @WVLANBCLocal33 pic.twitter.com/VWnEOQQFzn — Kara St.Cyr (@karastcyrlsu) August 6, 2019

UPDATE:

Katie Johnston, Public Relations Specialist for Baton Rouge General said, “a patient injured in the incident at Walmart is being treated at Baton Rouge General and is currently in fair condition.”

Posted by WVLA NBC Local 33 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

ORIGINAL:

There is a reported shooting at the Walmart on Burbank.









Michael Johnson

According to BRPD, an altercation happened at the Walmart and one person was injured.

The Walmart is located at 10550 Burbank Dr.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.