All Greene Co. emergency dept. services to be performed at Greeneville Community Hospital East Campus

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The transition is now complete for two of Ballad Health’s hospitals in Greene County.

All emergency services that were provided from Greeneville Community Hospital’s West Campus, formerly known as Tacoma Hospital, will now be performed at the East Campus, formerly named Laughlin Memorial.

Ballad Health first made the announcement on August 5 and has run a promotional campaign to make people aware of the change.

The east campus is 4 miles away from the west campus. The health system tells us this change is in response to feedback from emergency physicians and EMS leaders in the county.