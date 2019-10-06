Alex Trebek visits Canada; gives update on cancer condition

(CNN) – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is now back at home in Canada.

The 79-year-old made an appearance at his alma mater Friday, the University of Ottawa.

While he was there, he sat down for a talk with Lisa LaFlamme, chief anchor and senior editor for CTV.

They discussed a variety of subjects, including his battle with cancer.

“I’m hanging in,” Trebek said. “So we’re back on the chemo and we’ll see if the numbers go down. And if they do… They can’t keep doing it forever, of course. I’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose.”

In March, Trebek announced he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He returned to Jeopardy! back in August but continues his fight against the disease.