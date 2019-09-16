Alert issued for Zantac; could contain known carcinogen NDMA

(CNN) – The same carcinogen that prompted a July recall of several blood pressure medications has been found in an over the counter heartburn medicine.

The Food and Drug Administration says the drug Zantac and its generic sisters contain small amounts of a substance known as NDMA.

An FDA spokeswoman told USA Today the discovery isn’t prompting a recall and adds that people shouldn’t panic, but the agency says it’s a good idea to switch to another over-the-counter drug for the time being.

Those on a prescription version should talk to their doctor or pharmacist.