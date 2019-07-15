Alabama show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue nearly sold out

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Bristol Motor Speedway have announced that the first ever show at the Bristol Dragway concert venue is nearly sold out. All seats have been sold and only a few standing-room-only tickets remain.

Alabama is set to headline the first concert on July 27th at the Thunder Valley Amphitheater Presented by Ballad Health.

The stop is part of the band’s 50th-anniversary tour.

SEE ALSO: Alabama to headline first show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue

BMS officials said if you did get a seat, arrive early.

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

While seating tickets are sold out, BMS officials said there are very few Bud Light Landing standing-room-only tickets left. You can find out more about those tickets by calling 423-BRISTOL.

For more details about the concert, you can visit ThunderValleyMusic.com.