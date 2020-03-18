1  of  5
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Cancellations & Closings

Alabama ABC Board approves ‘to-go’ alcohol from bars and restaurants

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has forced restaurants to move to a drive-thru and curbside pickup only as Americans begin social distancing.

People of Alabama can also look forward to picking up their favorite drink from restaurants and bars, according to the Alabama ABC Board. Tuesday evening, the board approved a ruling that states restaurants and bars can temporarily sell alcohol to-go with curbside pickup only.

This motion comes after many bars and restaurants have moved to a curbside model for public safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss