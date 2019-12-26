Shoppers flock to stores for after Christmas deals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday, December 26 is the day after Christmas but that doesn’t mean the shopping stops after the holidays.

The perfect time to catch all the deals on Christmas decor for next year is now.

After Christmas shopping is a good time to get wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas home decor, and even a new tree for next year.

At the Walmart on West Market Street in Johnson City, there was a line of people waiting to get into the store for those holiday deals.

Walmart was closed on Christmas but re-opened their doors at 6 a.m. the next day.

On Walmart.com items like Christmas tree and wreath storage bins are on rollback and mark down.

Rita Presnell usually stays away form the crowds for Black Friday and after Christmas shopping but showed up at the West Market Street Walmart to stock up for next year.

“I’m looking for holiday decor. They have a Christmas tree I want for next year,” she said.

Many other costumers were waiting in line for Walmart’s doors to open and getting up early to shop for big ticket items like TVs and Bicycles.

A lot of people will also be returning unwanted gifts the day after Christmas and using their gift cards they received in their stockings for Christmas.