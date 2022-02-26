JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even though Black History Month is coming to a close, people in Johnson City stopped by the Langston Centre to learn more about African Culture.

The event called the “African Cultural Showcase” hosted groups from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Liberia and Ethiopia as they shared their cultures, food, music and more with attendees.

Each country had a speaker that discussed their history and culture.

“Zimbabwe, Africa, East Africa, West Africa, it’s all far away, and guess what we are here in the U.S. So, God brought us here for a reason. So we are here as a community and I think that it’s important that we learn about each other,” said Doris Kaifa, Director of Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission.

Organizers of the event say their mission is to foster acceptance and love in the community.