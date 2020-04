TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Areas of the region are experiencing power outages as severe weather makes its way through the Tri-Cities.

According to the Appalachian Power interactive outage map, more than 1,000 outages have been confirmed in Northeast Tennessee. Outages are also reported in Southwest Virginia.

Minor outages have also been confirmed in the BrightRidge service area.

