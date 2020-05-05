Advance Auto Parts to cut about 100 staff at offices in Roanoke, Raleigh

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Advance Auto Parts confirmed Tuesday the loss of about 100 jobs at its offices in Roanoke and Raleigh.
Spokesman Darryl Carr said the job losses are not connected to coronavirus.
“Over the past few years, Advance has simplified and modernized a number of processes and tools that have allowed us to consolidate resources and operate our business more efficiently. As a result, we have restructured our Accounting organization, which unfortunately will impact approximately 100 Team Members total from both our Raleigh and Roanoke offices, effective August 14. This was not an easy decision nor a reflection on the tremendous work of our impacted Team Members. We are grateful for their dedication and years of service to Advance.“Darryl Carr, Advance Auto Parts
Latest Stories
- Search warrant leads to drug charges against Hawkins Co. man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible early this evening with much cooler air and scattered showers Wednesday
- Senator proposes expansion of SNAP benefits during pandemic
- Reopening Tennessee: Bowling alleys, putt putt among businesses allowed to reopen May 8
- Grundy coal company, owner, & foreman plead guilty to cheating dust sampling regulations