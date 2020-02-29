“Adopt-a-tree” event leaves hundreds of new trees planted at Warriors’ Path State Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Volunteers spent the morning and afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 29 planting seeds for a bright future at Warriors’ Path State Park.

Saturday marks the annual “Adopt-a-tree” day at the park where hundred of new trees are being planted.

The event has been going on for more than 20 years, with some fully grown trees in the park marking the very first efforts of the “Adopt-a-tree” campaign.

Park ranger Marty Silver says it is all about making the park a safe place for wildlife and for human life, and trees do both.

“It’s a chance for people to come and plant the future! Plant future oxygen and shade for wildlife, and shelter for wildlife and fun for future children too,” says Silver.

It also marks a conservation effort as the park looks to continue growing.

“We have areas of the park we are trying to re-vegetate and re-forest and trees are the best way to do that,” says Silver.

All who participated in Saturday’s event also went home with a tree of their own to plant, spreading the conservation efforts across the entire community.

For more information on Warriors’ Path State Park, visit their website.