Additional charges filed against accused Kingsport dentist office shooter Harry Weaver

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More charges have been filed against the man accused of coming into a Kingsport dentist office and shooting and killing his wife.

According to court documents, Harry Weaver is now charged with first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, domestic aggravated assault and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon.

Back in March, an attorney with the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office told News Channel 11 that they were expecting to amend and add charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge temporarily sets $1M bond for Colonial Heights shooting suspect Harry Weaver

63-year-old Harry Weaver is accused in a shooting that happened back in February at Dr. David Guy Dentistry off Colonial Heights Road in Kingsport.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the suspect entered the dentist office and shot his wife, 52-year-old Kelly Weaver.

Kelly was an employee at the practice.

During the reported shooting, a patient with a carry permit shot Weaver and held him until law enforcement arrived, according to investigators.

Weaver remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County Circuit Court on August 19.