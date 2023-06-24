ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In the case of an active shooter, the public puts its trust in emergency services to aid in the situation. On Saturday, the Elizabethton Police Department hosted active shooter training to ensure all departments are prepared.

“So today what we’re doing is active shooter training. We’re working off the ALERT model which is a national model that police officers are trained in all across the country,” said Elizabethton Police Department Major Jerry Bradley.

Completed annually by the police department, the Active Shooter Training is designed for the department to prepare in the worst scenario. Bradley said this training is the second one of the year and involved other emergency services.

“This is actually a second training and we’ve incorporated the sheriff’s department, EMA, EMS as well as the fire department in this training today so we can all work together,” said Bradley.

Bradley says this second session is aimed at working out some kinks in communication between the departments.

“What we’re hoping to do is basically work out some communication issues, making sure that the fire department and the rescue squad know what we’re doing, we know what they’re doing so that we can work quickly together to minimize the loss of lives in these incidents,” said Bradley.

Bradley hopes that by holding these sessions each year, they will be better equipped to handle an emergency.

“You’re always going to fall back to your level of training in these types of incidents, and so the more we train, the more we rehearse, the better we’re going to actually be,” said Bradley.

Bradley said there will not be another training this year, but the department planned to meet after the training to work on their operations plan, and they will potentially host another training next year.