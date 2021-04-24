Active shooter training for churches held in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – One local church in the Tri-Cities took part in an active shooter church training put on by “Protect His House” training services based in Florida.

Church members participated in an eight hour course, where they learned basic tactics like, developing a plan and forming a volunteer church security team, dealing with a non-violent threat/de-escalation/self-defense threat recognition, tactics for engaging an active shooter and

basic room entry tactics.

The Florida-based training group travels across the United States to offer their services to any church who wants to be prepared in the event of an active shooter situation and want the communities they enter to have a base understanding of what to expect.

“It’s super important for us to do this, we’re very passionate. All of our instructors have a very high level of passion for this specific class,” Lead Instructor for “Protect His House” Phillip Law said. “We teach other classes around the country, but this specific class is probably one that we are the most passionate about getting people to understand what we are trying to do.”

This was the second class held in Johnson City, and Law says, “Tennessee in general has been one of the most visited states with this type of training.”

For more information for this available training CLICK HERE to visit the “Protect His House” website.