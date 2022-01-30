Ace Hardware liquidation sale makes room for HobbyTown USA to move in

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 30 years in the same location on North Roan Street, Ace Hardware is officially closing. Store management spent the weekend sending off shoppers with a liquidation sale.

Prices on the remaining Ace Hardware tools and parts were slashed so Barrett could make way for what the space will soon become — a HobbyTown USA.

“It’s exciting for us, for HobbyTown, I think, because we’ll be in a really good location with excellent parking and a bigger store with more facilities like for instance an indoor race track, and maybe more of an activity area,” he said.

Since the former Ace Hardware business owners made the decision to retire, the building owner, Robert Barrett, said it was an opportunity to relocate one of his other businesses to a much better location.

“It’s a bigger space and a great location with more visibility and volume of traffic,” Barrett said.

Once the leftover Ace Hardware inventory is all out of the building, Barrett says the store will be renovated from floor to ceiling. He hopes it’ll be ready for shoppers once again in August.

“After we clear out the inventory and liquidate all that, then we will start rearranging the fixtures,” he said. “We’re going to start working on the ceiling and the floor and maybe opening up a wall for easier entry.”

Barrett said shoppers can keep up with HobbyTown USA on Facebook more information as the store transitions to its new location.