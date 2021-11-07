Suspect in Tipton Street Pub shooting to appear in court for preliminary hearing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man in a downtown Johnson City bar is scheduled to be in court for his preliminary hearing on Monday.

Investigators told News Channel 11 Jonathan Murphy is charged with second-degree murder following the death of Ryan Nicholson, who was shot inside Tipton Street pub in October.

Investigators said Murphy and Nicholson got into an argument which resulted in Murphy pulling a handgun and shooting Nicholson multiple times and fleeing the scene.

According to a police report, when officers arrived on the scene they found the victim dead inside the bar.

Law enforcement caught up with Murphy shortly after the incident and booked him into the Washington County Detention Center where his bond was set at $250,000.

Another man, Demarquiste’ Fugh, was also charged in relation to the incident for tampering with evidence.

