Accident involving at least 35 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a “35 vehicle chain-reaction accident” with multiple injuries Sunday morning.
According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.
Virginia State Police tells us that at least 35 vehicles were involved, but York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office says more than 45 vehicles were involved.
Police confirmed several people are injured and two of them have injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident. They are rerouting the traffic onto Route 199.
VDOT added that one eastbound lane is also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident. Those eastbound lanes have since reopened.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).
Viewers who tell us they are involved in the accident were able to send photos of the scene.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted shortly after the incident advising everyone to use caution and stay safe.
10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.
WAVY 10 App users can view the live stream of the traffic here: http://bit.ly/2MjJ5Yg
This is a breaking news story.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.