Abingdon, VA’s first female BSA Troop retires American Flags

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL)- Abingdon, Virginia’s first ever all-female Boy Scouts of America Troop held a flag retirement ceremony at Abingdon Muster Grounds.

The Boy Scouts of America officially allowed young women to enter their program back in February of this year.

The Abingdon Muster Grounds and Abingdon VA’s first all-female BSA Scout Troops hosted a flag retirement ceremony becoming a part of history Saturday.

When the United States flag becomes worn, torn, faded, or badly soiled the flag should be retired with dignity and respect.

The flag should be cut into four pieces carefully to not cut the blue star field that represents the union of the fifty states.

BSA Troop 20 did exactly that.

“In February the Scouts BSA officially allowed girls in. So this is Troop 20. Almost everything this troop does is a first for them,” explains the troop’s Scout Master Alan Rutledge.

The troop is Abingdon Va’s first ever all-female Boy Scouts of America Troop ranging in age from 11 to 17.

On Saturday, the troop of many firsts retired several American Flags at the Muster Grounds, the Northern Trail Head of the Overmountain Victory National Trail.

“It was a battle that Thomas Jefferson described as the turning point of the revolution. So it’s a very historic cite. There’s a lot of people who are proud to fly the American flag and don’t know what to do with it once it’s worn and tattered. ” said Leigh Anne Hunter the Superintendent of Abingdon Muster Grounds.

The Muster Grounds collecting those flags for ceremonies like this one.

Troop 20 started earlier this year and is proud to be a troop of many firsts, including attending Scout Camp and a Scout Expo along with this flag retirement ceremony.

After the ceremony historians told stories around the campfire to the scouts about the victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780.

