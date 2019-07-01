Abingdon police asking for assistance finding truck related to stolen ATV

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police say an orange Kubota RTV900 side-by-side was stolen from a construction site on the Meadows property on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Abingdon Police Department, the Kubota is operates using diesel fuel, has a torn driver’s seat and the compartment of the seat has Spanish words written on it, as well as pictures drawn on it.

Video surveillance revealed a maroon Dodge RAM pickup truck entering the site during the time frame of the theft.

The paint of the hood is faded.

Anyone with information about the truck is encouraged to call the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111 or call Washington County, VA Dispatch at 276-676-6277.