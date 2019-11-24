Abingdon kicks off holiday shopping season with town-wide merchant open house

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The holiday shopping season is now officially underway in one Southwest Virginia town.

The town of Abingdon kicked off the holiday shopping season Sunday with a town-wide open house featuring a number of local merchants.

Many businesses offered discounts, tastings and more.

They also competed for the most over-the-top window display.

“It’s just a great way to start off the Christmas holiday,” said K.C. St. Louis of the Abingdon Oil Company. “A lot of people start to come into town and they are coming in for the Barter Theatre and White Christmas and the different Christmas shows they have going on.”

Santa was also in town, visiting various locations throughout the afternoon.