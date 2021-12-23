AAA to offer free rides, towing services throughout holiday season to reduce drunk-driving wrecks

In this Sunday, March 22, 2009 photo, a man carries two beers back to his seat during a spring training baseball game in Kissimmee, Fla. Americans get too many calories from soda. But what about alcohol? It turns out adults get almost as many empty calories from booze as from soft drinks, a government study released Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 found. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas is a time for celebration and cheer, but for those who over-indulge on the eggnog, AAA has you covered to keep you and others safe.

In an effort to reduce drunk driving and accidents that can stem from it, AAA is offering rides for those who over-indulge during the holidays.

Starting on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and continuing through Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 a.m., AAA will be offering “Tow and Go” services, which will take an impaired person and their vehicle to destinations within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free of charge but you should always have a backup plan. If you know that you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, then try to plan ahead and designate a driver.