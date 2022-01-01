A Northeast Tennessee tradition: ‘First Footing’ for the new year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some started the new year engaging in an annual tradition known as the ‘First Footing.’

The ‘First Footing’ took place Saturday at the Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion in Elizabethton.

John and Landon Carter Mansion (Photo: WJHL)

John and Landon Carter Mansion (Photo: WJHL)

John and Landon Carter Mansion (Photo: WJHL)

The mansion is the oldest frame house in Tennessee and is an important landmark in Carter County, according to Park Ranger Cory Franklin.

“I would pick nowhere else to be. It’s really cool to be in a 250-year-old house on New Years Day. It’s a really great way to start the year,” said Franklin.

In honor of the state, Franklin says that the mansion as well as other local parks will be holding lots of events this year.